Helicopter with six on board missing in Taiwan

  • Tuesday 06, February 2018 in 9:17 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: A helicopter with six people on board has gone missing in Taiwan while conducting a medical mission, the Ministry of the Interior said Tuesday.

The helicopter, belonging to the National Airborne Service Corps, had on Monday been dispatched from Taitung County in eastern Taiwan to the island of Lanyu to transport a patient.  

On the way back, it lost contact with the control tower and disappeared from radar screens three minutes after taking off at 11:48 p.m. local time (GMT 15:48 Monday), the ministry said in a statement. 

The last position of the aircraft was near Lanyu. An air-sea search and rescue mission was continuing Tuesday, the ministry said.

Two pilots, a nurse, a technician as well as the patient and a family member were on board.