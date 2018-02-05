Four Indian soldiers killed by Pakistani fire at Kashmir border

The Pakistani forces opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing on Indian posts in the Rajouri sector using automatic weapons and mortars on Sunday evening, an army spokesman said in a statement.

"The Indian army retaliated strongly and effectively and heavy damage has been inflicted on Pakistani army posts," he added.



Another two soldiers were injured, the official said.

The clash took place along the Line of Control, which divides Kashmir into two parts, one administered by India and the other by Pakistan.

The firing has since stopped but the forces were keeping a close watch on Monday morning as the situation was tense. The local administration shut more than 80 schools in the district on Monday and advised people to stay indoors.

There has been a surge in deadly exchanges on the borders in recent months.