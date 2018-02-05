Cyprus president Anastasiades wins run-off to land second term

With all votes counted, the conservative had 56 percent of the vote against 44 percent for the leftist-backed Stavros Malas.



"A new day dawns tomorrow which requires unity, because that is required to move forward,” Anastasiades told cheering crowds in downtown Nicosia. “I will continue to be a president for all Cypriots. Tonight, there are no winners or losers, there is (only) a Cyprus for all of us.”

Anastasiades, 71, steered the Cypriot economy to recovery after it was plunged into crisis in 2013, days after he was first elected, by its exposure to debt-racked Greece and by fiscal slippage under a previous left-wing administration.