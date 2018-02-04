China: US should drop Cold War mentality in new nuclear strategy

"We hope that the US will set aside its Cold War mentality, take responsibility for nuclear disarmament and fairly judge China's national defence and military developments," said Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang, according to Xinhua news agency.

The US Defence Department, in a strategy report published Friday, classified Russia and China as the biggest threats to the US. In response, the US plans to develop a "tailored and flexible" approach to deterrence and increase nuclear capabilities, the report said.

Guoqiang said that China was "firmly opposed" to the new strategy from the Pentagon, which was based on pure speculation. He added that China was pursuing a nuclear policy that was focused on defence.