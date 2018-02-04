Sri Lanka eyeing longer talks with China on free trade agreement

There has been rising concern in the South Asian nation about Chinese investment, a key part of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative to create a modern-day Silk Road across Asia.

Hundreds of Sri Lankans clashed with police at the opening last year of a Chinese-invested industrial zone in the south, saying they would not be moved from their land. It was the first time opposition to Chinese investments in Sri Lanka had turned violent.

Speaking on the sidelines of an Independence Day reception at the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing, ambassador Karunasena Kodituwakku said a free trade agreement with China could not be rushed.

"We'd like to have the process a little longer. China would like to have it faster," Kodituwakku told Reuters.

"Because Sri Lanka being a small economy, we have to get a consensus from stakeholders," he added.

Sri Lanka last month signed a free trade agreement with Singapore, but Singapore's economy is not as complex as China's, Kodituwakku said.

"Chinese imports are very important to Sri Lanka, but opening up the whole thing in a short time may make some problems for local companies. Therefore we have to balance it."