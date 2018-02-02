Russia approves warplane deployment on disputed island near Japan

Russia's PM looks out from a window of an aircraft during a visit to Iturup Island

In a decree published late on Thursday, Medvedev allowed the Russian Defence Ministry to use a civilian airport on the island of Iturup as it is known by Russia, or Etorofu as it is known by Japan, for its warplanes.

The island was one of four seized by Soviet forces at the end of World War Two and is located off the north-east coast of Hokkaido, Japan’s biggest prefecture. The dispute over the islands, known as the Kuriles in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, is so acrimonious that Moscow and Tokyo have not yet signed a peace treaty to mark the end of the war.

Medvedev’s decree is the latest step in a Russian military build-up that has seen Moscow deploy some of its newest missile defence systems to the islands and plan to build a naval base there even as it continues talks about the territorial dispute.

The decree was published days before deputy foreign ministers from the two countries are due to hold talks about co-operation on the disputed islands and at a time when Russia is concerned that Japan is allowing Washington to use its territory as a base for a U.S. military build-up in north Asia under the pretext of countering North Korea.

The Japanese embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Kommersant cited it as saying that the new Russian move would boost Moscow’s military power on the disputed islands.

That contradicted Japan’s own stance on the dispute, it was cited as saying, but Tokyo would keep trying to resolve the problem through talks.