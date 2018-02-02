90 migrants feared dead in boat capsize off Libya: U.N.

"At least 90 migrants are reported to have drowned, when a boat capsized off the coast of Libya this morning", the International Organisation for Migration said in a statement.

It added that "10 bodies are reported to have washed up on Libyan shores", including two Libyan nationals and eight Pakistanis.

Two survivors from the disaster had swum to shore, while another was rescued by a fishing boat, IOM further said.

The agency has repeatedly issued warnings over the extreme dangers facing migrants who try to reach Europe via the so-called central Mediterranean route, which connects Libya to Italy.