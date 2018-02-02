Afghan president vows revenge after 11 detained over deadly attacks

The government is under growing public pressure to improve security in the Afghan capital after three major attacks in the past two weeks demonstrated the ability of militants to strike at the heart of the country.

Since January 20, militants have stormed a luxury hotel, bombed a crowded street and raided a military compound in Kabul, killing more than 130 people.

A British charity in the eastern city of Jalalabad was also attacked. Officials said five people were killed.

"People will not forget. Even if it takes a hundred years, the Afghans will take their revenge," Ghani said in a televised address to the nation after Friday prayers. He gave no further details about the 11 detained.

Officials would submit a new security plan for Kabul on Sunday, Ghani said, speaking inside the heavily fortified presidential palace --eight months after a devastating truck bomb in the city triggered a similar move.

Afghans "demand" peace and wanted "practical actions (from Pakistan)", he added.

His remarks came a day after Afghan officials said they had handed "undeniable" evidence to Pakistan that they claimed showed the recent attacks were planned on Pakistani soil.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel on January 20 and the street bombing last Saturday.

The Pakistani embassy in Kabul said the information was "being examined for its authenticity".