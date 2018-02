The bombers walked under the cover of darkness into the Dalori camp in the volatile Borno State capital Maiduguri late on Wednesday, the chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Satomi Ahmad, told dpa on Thursday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the attack carries the hallmark of Boko Haram.

The extremists pose a steady threat to communities in the north-east of Nigeria and have also launched offensives in neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.