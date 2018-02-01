Theresa May to meet Xi Jinping on trade-focused China trip

May met Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, and they agreed on a new trade and investment review, which is seen as a stepping stone for a future trade agreement, according to Britain's Press Association news agency.

Even though the European Union’s rules prevent Britain from setting up a formal trade agreement with China before Brexit, May said she could already work on improving ties.

"I want to step up our relationship with China as it opens up its markets, spreads its prosperity and embraces free trade," May wrote in an article published Wednesday in the Financial Times.

May said during her meeting with Li that she expected to close commercial deals valued at more than 9 billion pounds (12.7 billion dollars). She said China had agreed to open up the market to British financial services, a sector crucial to the British economy.

Li promised China would further open up its markets to British products, specifically "higher-quality agricultural products."

British exports to China have grown by more than 60 per cent since 2010, and the British government expects China to become one of Britain’s largest foreign investors by 2020.

Other sensitive issues touched on by May included intellectual property rights, where she stressed the need for clear international rules.

May, who is accompanied by a large business delegation, will also travel to Shanghai during her trip.