Fire at Japanese senior welfare residence kills 11

The cause of Wednesday night’s fire in the city of Sapporo, on the island of Hokkaido, was still being investigated and victims were still being identified, police said.

Public broadcaster NHK coverage of the fire showed flames engulfing the three-storey building surrounded by piles of snow. Aerial footage from Thursday morning showed the blackened, smokey remains of the building.

Three of the survivors were being treated at hospital but their condition was not life-threatening, police said.

The facility was run by a Sapporo organization that helps people on welfare by providing food and assistance finding jobs, NHK said. Renters paid 36,000 yen ($330) a month, it said.