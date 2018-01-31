EU hosts ministerial meeting to speed up Middle East peace efforts

"There is an urgent need to bring all parties together to discuss measures to speed up efforts that can underpin a negotiated two-state solution," the EU said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

The meeting of the 15-member Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which supports institution-building in preparation for Palestinian statehood, will be held at a ministerial level.

It was called by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide. Norway is the chair of the committee, while the EU, along with the US, is a co-sponsor.

The committee includes both Palestinians and Israeli occupation, as well as the UN, Canada, Egypt, Japan, Jordan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are also represented.

The meeting comes as the EU has been intensifying efforts to find a solution for the crisis in the Middle East.