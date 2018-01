President Trump delivers his State of the Union address in Washington

"We need only look at the depraved character of the North Korean regime to understand the nature of the nuclear threat it could pose to America and our allies," he said.

"In a wide-ranging speech to Congress, Trump warned that "complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation."

North Korea's "reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland," he said. "We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from happening."