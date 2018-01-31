Theresa May begins China trip focused on trade, education

As she began her visit, May announced an education deal, which includes the extension of a maths teacher exchange programme and a campaign to promote English language learning in China, according to the Press Association news agency.

May started her three-day trip in the central city of Wuhan, which is home to the largest student population in the world. She is set to hold a speech at Wuhan University before heading out to Beijing, where she will meet Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

May wants to "intensify the golden era in UK-China relations," her office said, described as such by Xi during his visit to Britain in 2015.

In an article published Wednesday in the Financial Times, May warned that London and Beijing "will not always see eye-to-eye," but said that they were both committed to working together on trade.



I want to step up our relationship with China as it opens up its markets, spreads its prosperity and embraces free trade," May wrote, adding that she will pay attention to China’s pledge to reduce overcapacity, protect intellectual property and respect trade rules.

May, who is travelling with a large delegation of some 50 business leaders, will continue her trip on Thursday in Shanghai, where she will address a business forum.

British exports to China have grown by more than 60 per cent since 2010, and the British government expects China to become one of Britain’s largest foreign investors by 2020.