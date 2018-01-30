Afghanistan says ‘Taliban’ will have to be defeated, after Trump rejects talks

Afghan security forces keep watch as smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

The ‘Taliban’ reacted to Trump’s announcement by saying they never wanted to talk to the United States anyway, but one senior member of the group said he suspected efforts would still be made to get negotiations going.

Talking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump condemned the militant group for recent carnage in Kabul and said the United States was not prepared to talk now. He pledged to “finish what we have to finish”.

His comments suggested he sees a military victory over the ‘Taliban’, an outcome that U.S. military and diplomatic officials say cannot be achieved with the resources and manpower he has authorised.

A spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said while the government had encouraged the ‘Taliban’ to talk, the attacks in Kabul, including a suicide bomb attack on Saturday that killed more than 100 people, was a “red line”.

“The (Taliban) have crossed a red line and lost the chance for peace,” said the spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi.

“We have to look for peace on the battlefield. They have to be marginalised.”

He declined to comment directly on Trump’s announcement.