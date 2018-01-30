Seven killed by roadside bomb in north-western Pakistan

"Seven people, including four women who were travelling in a car, have been killed," said Arbab Ali, a spokesman for the political administration in Kurram Agency.

One other man was injured by the blast, he added.

The IED was planted on the road and it was not yet known who was responsible, Ali said.

Local media reported that those killed were from the same family.

Kurram is one of the seven so-called agencies in Pakistan's insecure tribal areas that border Afghanistan, where Taliban militants are waging an increasingly successful war against the government and its international allies.