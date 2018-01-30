US says no need for new Russia sanctions

But there was no immediate news from the US Treasury on a much-anticipated list of Russian oligarchs that American authorities regard as close to President Vladimir Putin and thus eligible for sanctions.

Monday was the deadline for the State Department and Treasury to comply with two provisions of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which President Donald Trump grudgingly signed last year.

US lawmakers had been worried that, in his eagerness to mend ties with Putin, Trump might not take tough action to punish Moscow and Russian officials for interfering in US elections and destabilizing Ukraine.

The act, which Trump grumbled was "unconstitutional" and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson argued was not needed, obliged the State Department to draw up a list of firms with ties to Russia's defense and intelligence agencies.