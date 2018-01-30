Chinese authorities stay silent on military plane crash

"We don't have any newer development to report," a ministry spokesman told dpa on Tuesday, after being asked for comment.

It remains unclear whether only pilots or other military personnel were on board at the time of the crash, which reportedly happened during a training session, according to Chinese state broadcaster Xinhua. The cause of the accident is also unknown.

Unverified videos posted on the internet show a relatively large aircraft coming to ground and breaking into pieces, then into flames, in Suiyang, in Guizhou province.

Debris from the accident was spread out over a large area, the videos showed.