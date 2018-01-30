36 killed in east India as bus plunges into river - violence ensues

The bus crashed through a bridge in the district of Murshidabad and fell into the Bhairab river. Crowds gathered at the scene shortly afterwards and pelted police with stones. The police dispersed the crowd by firing tear gas.

"The bodies were recovered from the bus ... by Monday evening. Nine women and three children are among the victims,” local police chief Supriya Ranjan Manjhi told dpa.

Media reports citing official sources said it took eight hours to lift the bus using hydraulic cranes.

There were more than 50 people on the bus and 12 people were rescued or swam to safety. Several people are missing and rescue work is ongoing, Manjhi said.

Local media said two fire service personnel and a police officer were injured in the clashes, but there was no confirmation from police. The reports said protesters set fire to two police vans.

India has the highest number of traffic fatalities in the world.

An average of 135,000 people die on the country's roads each year, according to government data. Many of these accidents are caused by reckless driving, bad roads or the poor condition of vehicles.