'I am a stable genius,' Donald Trump says

  • Monday 29, January 2018 in 5:57 PM
  • U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a speech during WEF
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: U.S. President Donald Trump said he was a stable genius and that he eats good quality food.
When asked by Britain’s ITV about his health and some perceptions that he was insane and physically unfit, Trump said: “I am a stable genius.”
 
When asked about eating burgers and drinking Coke, Trump said: “I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food, I also have some of that food on occasion... I think I eat actually quite well.”
 
He said he would consider staying in the Paris climate accord but that it would have to be a good deal for the United States.