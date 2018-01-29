Rhine reopened to river shipping as water level falls

High water mostly peaked in north Germany over the weekend, but levels have fallen substantially allowing vessel sailings on the entire stretch, the river flood monitoring agency said. Some vessel speed restrictions, however, remain in north Germany, it said.

Rising water levels mean vessels do not have enough space to sail under bridges.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil, grains and animal feed. It is also an important route for Switzerland's imports.