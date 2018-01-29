Finnish President Niinisto handed second term in landslide victory

"I am grateful and moved by the people's support," Niinisto said after projections compiled by public broadcaster YLE showed him on track to win 62.7 per cent of the vote, significantly higher than the 50 per cent needed for an immediate win.

Niinisto is the first president to achieve a first-round win since the current voting system was introduced 1994.

"Most of the people have the opinion that I have used my mandate well," said Niinisto. "So I don't think that I have any reason to use my mandate otherwise in the future."

The Green Party's Pekka Haavisto, a two-time former cabinet member, finished in second place with 12.4 per cent of the vote. He congratulated Niinisto on his strong campaign. Haavisto was also defeated by Niinisto in a 2012 run-off.

"I congratulate Niinisto, he has been very popular and will be president for the next six years," said former prime minister Matti Vanhanen, who ran for the Centre Party.

Vanhanen finished in the middle of the field of eight candidates with about 4.2 per cent, but was beaten by former Centre Party veteran Paavo Vayrynen, who ran as an independent.

Vayrynen - who ran for the fourth time - said he was "very satisfied" with his own campaign and noted he had not been backed by a party or large organizations.

"Niinisto’s result was astounding," said Li Andersson, leader of the opposition Left Party, saying "it was a personal victory."

She said Niinisto had taken a broad approach during the campaign and not antagonized voters, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE.

Left Party presidential candidate Merja Kyllonen, one of three women who competed, finished seventh with 3 per cent of the vote.

Niinisto - a former finance minister and leader of the conservatives – has long been the frontrunner to remain in office.

The 69-year-old was able to build on "his personality, tradition and a wish for continuity," Goran Djupsund, professor of political science at Abo Akademi University, said on YLE.

Populist-nationalist Finns Party candidate Laura Huhtasaari - one of three women who competed - finished in third place with 6.9 per cent of the vote.

Social Democrat leader Antti Rinne said his party was "more united" and had run a "good campaign," although Tuula Haatainen, also a female candidate, only garnered about 3.3 per cent of the vote.

The Justice Ministry's election unit said 36 per cent of the voters had cast their ballots in advance voting. Niinisto voted in advance, as did Vayrynen and Left Party candidate Kyllonen.

Almost 4.5 million voters were eligible to vote for the president, a largely ceremonial post following changes to the constitution that were adopted in 1999. The head of state still has a say on foreign policy.

Turnout was just under 70 per cent, compared to 72.8 per cent in the first round of the 2012 presidential vote.