Heat wave leaves thousands of Australian homes without power

The outages on distribution networks, which hit more than 50,000 homes on Sunday, came less than a year after Australia's biggest city, Sydney, was hit by blackouts during a heatwave, and 16 months after a state-wide outage in South Australia.

The latest blackouts, however, were caused by grid failures, rather than supply shortages, which had sparked a national debate over the nation's rush to adopt renewable energy at the expense of coal-fired generation.

Temperatures topped 40 degrees C (104°F) over the weekend in the state of Victoria, driving up power demand as homes cranked up their air conditioners and pool pumps and even forcing the Australian Open to close the stadium roof for the men's championship match on Sunday night.

Crews worked through the night to restore power, but some homes were likely to remain affected until Monday evening, United Energy, majority-owned by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings, said.