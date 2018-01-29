Trump warns EU over 'very unfair' trade practices

"I’m representing the United States, it’s a very unfair situation," Trump said during an interview televised late Sunday.



"We cannot get our product in. It’s very, very tough," Trump said.

"And yet they send their product to us – no taxes, very little taxes. It’s very unfair,” he added.

"I’ve had a lot of problems with [the] European Union, and it may morph into something very big from that standpoint, from a trade standpoint.

"And I think it will turn out to be very much to their detriment."

Morgan recorded the interview with Trump on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump criticized Prime Minister Theresa May and the British government for their handling of negotiations on leaving the European Union, saying he would have "taken a tougher stand."

"I think I would have said that the European Union is not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be," Trump said.

"And I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out."

Trump said he still wants to visit Britain, after he cancelled a visit that had been expected in late February, amid strong opposition and planned protests.