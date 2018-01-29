Militants attack Afghan army post near military academy in capital

The attack in the western outskirts of the capital, Kabul, came two days after an ambulance bomb in the centre of the city killed more than 100 people and just over a week after another attack on the Hotel Intercontinental killed more than 20.

Both of those attacks were claimed by the Taliban.

Ministry of Defence officials said the militants attacked the outpost near the well-defended Marshal Fahim military academy just before dawn.

One of the attackers blew himself up, one had been killed and two were still fighting. One soldier had been killed and three were wounded, said one official, who declined to be identified.