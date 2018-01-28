Trump says he would negotiate Brexit with 'tougher' attitude than Theresa May

In the interview with British channel ITV, Trump said the European Union was "not cracked up to what it's supposed to be" and claimed he had predicted the result of the June 2016 referendum in which Britons voted to leave the EU.

Trump was elected to the U.S. presidency later the same year.

When asked if May was in a "good position" regarding the ongoing Brexit talks, Trump replied: "Would it be the way I negotiate? No, I wouldn't negotiate it the way it's negotiated ... I would have had a different attitude."

Pressed on how his approach would be different, he said: "I would have said the European Union is not cracked up to what it's supposed to be. I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out."

May was the first foreign leader to visit Trump after his inauguration in January last year and they were filmed emerging from the White House holding hands.

Trump's comments on militant attacks in Britain have angered some and he has often exchanged barbs on social media with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Trump also said in the interview that he had anticipated the Brexit referendum result because of many Britons' concerns over immigration -- also a key plank of his U.S. election campaign.

"I said because of trade, but mostly immigration, Brexit is going to be a big upset. And I was right," he said. "I know the British people and understand them."

"They don't want people coming from all over the world into Britain, they don't know anything about these people."

Trump also said he had been invited by May to make two visits to Britain this year.