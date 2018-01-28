Indonesian president to visit Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Widodo, who arrived in Dhaka on Saturday, flew to the south-eastern district of Cox's Bazar where the refugees have been living in camps, according to Khaleda Begum, a Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesperson.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, although Christians make up about 10 per cent of its 250 million people.

Bangladesh and Myanmar in November signed an agreement to begin repatriation of Rohingya refugees by January 23, but the process stalled after Bangladesh said that preparations were not complete.

No new date has yet been fixed to begin the repatriation.

An estimated 688,000 Rohingya Muslims crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar's army launched an offensive against Muslim insurgents, blamed for carrying out attacks on security posts in Rakhine state on August 25.

The refugees, living in makeshift settlements, are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance including shelter, clean water and sanitation, according to the International Migration Organisation.