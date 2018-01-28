Seven survivors from missing Kiribati ferry rescued from dinghy

A Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion surveillance plane spotted the dinghy about 300 kilometres south-east of the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru on Sunday morning, Radio New Zealand reported.

A fishing vessel guided to the dinghy rescued the people on board who came from the missing ferry, but there were so far no details about what happened to the ferry MV Butiraoi.

The 17.5-metre catamaran ferry has been missing for eight days after it did not arrive on the Kiribati island of South Tarawa on a routine two day 260 kilometre journey from Nonouti Island.

The Orion is expanding its search area for the missing ferry.