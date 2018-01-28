Australian fighter plane catches fire at US base

"All personnel are safe and no serious injuries (were) sustained" during the incident at Nellis Air Force base, Australia's Defence Department said in a statement.

"Defence is currently working with the United States Air Force to investigate and will provide an update with further details once known," the statement said.

According to a press release issued by the US base, the RAAF EA-18G Growler fighter jet was forced to abort its take off and subsequently caught fire.

The incident occurred around 10:45 am (1845 GMT), US officials said.

Australian, British and US air forces are currently involved in a three-week combat training exercise called Red Flag.

The Boeing-built Growler is an advanced version of the two seat F/A – 18F Super Hornet adapted for use on aircraft carriers, and has been in use by Australia's air force since February 2017.

Australia has ordered 12 of the Growler fighter jets. They will be the most advanced plane in the RAAF until the arrival of the first of 72 controversial F-35 Joint Strike Fighter expected to enter service in 2020.