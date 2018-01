Soldiers stand guard next to the area after an attack on the Station

The bomb was detonated remotely as the officers gathered for morning formation.

"We will not rest until we find those responsible" for the "cowardly attack," said Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Twitter.

Officials said they have one suspect in custody. At the time of the bomb attack, a truck transporting money was raided in Barranquilla. The attack on the police station could have possibly been an attempt to distract officials.