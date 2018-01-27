Nearly 100 killed in ambulance blast in Afghan capital Kabul

People carry an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan

It came just days after a deadly attack on one of the most prominent hotels in the city.

The ‘Taliban’ claimed responsibility for Saturday’s suicide blast. They also claimed the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel a week earlier in which more than 20 people were killed.

An interior ministry spokesman blamed the Haqqani network, a militant group affiliated with the Taliban which Afghan and Western officials consider to be behind many of the biggest attacks on urban targets in Afghanistan.

Hours after the blast, a health ministry spokesman said the casualty toll had risen to at least 95 killed and 158 wounded.

As medical teams struggled to handle the casualties pouring in, some of the wounded were laid out in the open, with intravenous drips set up next to them in hospital gardens.

“It’s a massacre,” said Dejan Panic, coordinator in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency, which runs a nearby trauma hospital that treated dozens of wounded.

The latest attack will add pressure on President Ashraf Ghani and his U.S. allies, who have expressed growing confidence that a new more aggressive military strategy has succeeded in driving ‘Taliban’ insurgents back from major provincial centres.