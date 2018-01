Archived

The six-carriage Trenord train left Cremona, a city about 90 kilometres south-east of Milan, at about 5:30 am (0430 GMT) and derailed at around 7 am near the suburban municipality of Pioltello.



Chiara Ambrosio, the deputy police chief of Milan, told broadcaster SkyTG24 that people were still being pulled out of the wrecked carriages.