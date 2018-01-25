Philippines grenade blast kills 2 and hurts 12

The victims were watching a fireworks display to culminate celebrations at the town of La Paz in Abra province, 340 kilometres north of Manila, when the explosion occurred.



Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza, a regional police chief, said the two police officers were part of a contingent to secure celebrations at the town’s plaza.



Congressman Joseph Bernos and La Paz Mayor Menchie Bernos were hurt in the grenade blast, but have been released from hospital after receiving treatment, he added.



Investigators were still determining a motive for the attack, and looking for two men who were allegedly seen to have lobbed the grenade at the crowd, Carranza said.

Past violent incidents in the province have been linked to political rivalry or a communist rebellion.