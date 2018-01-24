Swiss marchers protest against Trump, break through Davos security cordon

  • Wednesday 24, January 2018 in 12:47 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Anti-capitalists marched through Swiss cities on Tuesday to protest a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and broke through a security cordon in Davos.
Leftists organisers called for the protests under the mottos "Trump Not Welcome" and "Smash WEF!"

Trump is due to speak on Friday at the WEF in the Alpine town of Davos, an annual meeting of global business and political leaders where protests have been banned.

About 20 demonstrators broke through security to reach the Davos Congress Centre, holding banners and shouting "Wipe out WEF" before they were peacefully disbanded by police.