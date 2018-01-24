Swiss marchers protest against Trump, break through Davos security cordon

U.S. President Donald Trump

Leftists organisers called for the protests under the mottos "Trump Not Welcome" and "Smash WEF!"



Trump is due to speak on Friday at the WEF in the Alpine town of Davos, an annual meeting of global business and political leaders where protests have been banned.



About 20 demonstrators broke through security to reach the Davos Congress Centre, holding banners and shouting "Wipe out WEF" before they were peacefully disbanded by police.