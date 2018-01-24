Two Niger police killed in attack

  Wednesday 24, January 2018 in 9:17 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Two policemen have been killed and seven wounded in an attack in southwest Niger, local media reported Wednesday.
It was not clear if the attack overnight Monday-Tuesday near the village of Kokoloukou, in Tillaberi region bordering Burkina Faso, was the work of armed bandits.

A local resident confirmed the attack to AFP but was unable to give a toll.

The area has not previously suffered any armed gangs sometimes abduct wealthy traders for ransom.