EU ambassador says he expects release of Swedish citizen detained by China

Schweisgut told a briefing in Beijing that Gui must be allowed to be reunited with his family.
The Swedish government has said Gui, who has published books on the personal lives of Chinese Communist Party leaders, was taken into custody on Saturday while travelling with Swedish diplomats to seek medical treatment in Beijing.
