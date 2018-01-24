Kentucky school shooting leaves two students dead

The unnamed 15-year-old student, now in custody, is alleged to have carried out the attack at Marshall County High School in Benton, a small town in western Kentucky.



Two students of the same age died of gunshot wounds, while 13 other people were shot and five suffered other injuries during the shooting, Kentucky State Police said, adding that the victims ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old.



Students ran from the scene after hearing shots, local media reported, and the school was placed on lockdown as the incident unfolded.