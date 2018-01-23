UN Security Council condemns Kabul hotel attack

The statement issued said at least 22 people were killed and nine injured in the attack in the Afghan capital on Saturday.
It was not clear whether the death toll included the slain perpetrators.
The members of the Security Council extended condolences to the victims' families and the government of Afghanistan, as well as other governments whose nationals were among the victims.
