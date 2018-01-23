Belgium lowers threat level, deeming attacks less likely

  • Prime Minister Charles Michel
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Belgium lowered its national threat level on Monday, saying Islamic State’s defeats in Iraq and Syria meant an attack was less likely almost two years after bombings killed 32 people in Brussels.
Prime Minister Charles Michel said the country had reduced the threat level to two from three on a four-tier scale. The move indicates the threat has fallen to “medium” from “serious”, meaning an attack is now considered unlikely, rather than probable.

“But level two after the attacks is not the same as level two was before the attacks,” Prime Minister Charles Michel told a news conference. “There is a security culture which has developed over the past years.”

Belgian soldiers will continue to patrol streets, but in fewer numbers. The move is expected to save money and relieve pressure on a stretched military, allowing troops to train.