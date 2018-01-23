Belgium lowers threat level, deeming attacks less likely

Prime Minister Charles Michel

Prime Minister Charles Michel said the country had reduced the threat level to two from three on a four-tier scale. The move indicates the threat has fallen to “medium” from “serious”, meaning an attack is now considered unlikely, rather than probable.



“But level two after the attacks is not the same as level two was before the attacks,” Prime Minister Charles Michel told a news conference. “There is a security culture which has developed over the past years.”



Belgian soldiers will continue to patrol streets, but in fewer numbers. The move is expected to save money and relieve pressure on a stretched military, allowing troops to train.