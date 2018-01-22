Japan's Abe avoids timeline for amending pacifist constitution

The push by the conservative Japanese leader to fulfill his long-held ambition coincides with rising concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and China’s military assertiveness.



Abe’s wariness over setting a timeline reflects the delicate task he faces amending the constitution’s Article 9, which if taken literally, bans a standing military.



Successive governments have interpreted Article 9 to allow a military exclusively for self-defense.



But Abe, aiming to build a lasting legacy as he enters a sixth year as prime minister, wants to add a clause making clear that the armed forces are constitutional.

“I hope each party will submit concrete proposals to parliament ... deepen debate and move forward,” Abe said in his speech to parliament. “For the sake of our grandchildren, isn’t now the time to make progress toward building a new country?”



Amendments require approval by two-thirds of both houses of parliament and a majority of voters in a referendum.