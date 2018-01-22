French FM to visit Iran on March 5

"We have embarked upon a dialogue with Iran on the issue of ballistics and regional questions," Le Figaro quoted Le Drian as saying in an interview to appear Monday.



He told the paper that Paris "wishes to bring up (Tehran's) destabilising military influence in the Middle East, its financial support for Lebanon's Hezbollah and for the Huthi (rebels) in Yemen."



"That is why ... I shall go to Iran on March 5," said Le Drian, who will hold talks with counterpart Javad Zarif.



Le Drian announced the rescheduled talks after French President Emmanuel Macron voiced concern on January 2 over countrywide demonstrations in Iran and postponed a visit originally scheduled for January 5 and 6.