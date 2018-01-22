Mattis heads to Asia to draw a contrast with assertive China

"We share the Pacific -- it's an ocean named for peace -- we would like to see it remain peaceful, so all the nations that use it and live here are prosperous," Mattis told reporters accompanying him on a military plane headed to the region.



In Jakarta, where he is to arrive Monday evening, Mattis is to meet on Tuesday with President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu for talks on maritime cooperation.



The vast Indonesian archipelago reaches from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific.



In Vietnam, Mattis and his counterparts are set to discuss freedom of movement in the South China Sea, a region over which Beijing has extended its dominance in recent years, militarizing several small, disputed islands.