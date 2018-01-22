Three civilians killed in southern Thailand market bomb: police

A rebellion against Thai rule in the culturally distinct Thai "Deep South" bordering Malaysia has left nearly 7,000 dead -- the majority civilians -- since 2004.



The death toll in 2017 from the insurgency was the lowest in 13 years of conflict as peace talks edged forwards and the Thai junta boosted its security lockdown on the region.



But Monday's bomb at a packed market in Yala town popular with Buddhists and Muslims suggests a return to attacks on civilian targets.



Chunks of torn corrugated roofing and parts of destroyed motorbikes and stalls littered a narrow alleyway in the market, as police picked through a scene of devastation shortly after the bomb.

"The suspects parked the motorcycle in front of a stall selling pork in downtown Yala... it detonated 10 minutes later killing three civilians and wounding 19 others," the policeman told AFP, requesting anonymity.



"It's the first big attack in downtown Yala in two years and is quite serious because people died."

It was not immediately clear if the bomb deliberately targeted the pork stall -- and potentially its Buddhist customers.



The wounded were taken to the main hospital in Yala, which is the main town of the province with the same name.

Pramote Prom-in, an army spokesman for the region, confirmed the death toll, adding 22 were wounded "mainly with minor injuries".