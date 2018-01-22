Russian FM says West's 'Russiaphobia' worse than during Cold War

"This Russiaphobia is unprecedented. We never saw this during the Cold War," Lavrov, fresh from a visit to New York on Thursday and Friday, said in an interview with the Russian daily Kommersant's online edition.



"Back then there were some rules, some decorum... Now, all decorum has been cast aside," he said.

Lavrov warned: "Russia has its 'red lines'.... Serious politicians in the West understand that these 'red lines' should be respected as they were during the Cold War."



Lavrov denounced what he called "efforts to punish Russia by any means possible," calling sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union "absurd and baseless".