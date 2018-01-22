Six dead in DR Congo protest crackdown: UN

Witnesses said security forces fired live rounds and tear gas in Kinshasa to disperse demonstrators who had gathered after Catholic church leaders called for a mass peaceful demonstration against Kabila's 17-year rule.



The UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO said six people were killed in Kinshasa and 57 injured nationwide in the rallies.



"The defence and security forces did not apply the principles of necessity, proportionality and legality in accordance with international standards," MONUSCO spokesperson Florence Marchal told AFP.



Pope Francis, who was in Peru on the final day of a South American tour, called on all parties in the country to "avoid all forms of violence and seek solutions for the common good."

MONUSCO said 111 people were arrested across the country, adding that some UN observers were "threatened and harassed" by security forces in the capital.



A spokesman for the national police told state television that "two people were killed" in the capital, while nine policemen were wounded, two of them seriously.

Of the two killed, according to the authorities' toll, one was shot at close range by a police officer, the presidency's spokesman Yvon Ramazani said in a call to AFP.



"The policeman is under arrest and must be brought to justice," he said.

Sunday's bloody crackdown comes three weeks after a similar march on New Year's Eve ended in deadly violence, during which the UN said at least five people were killed.