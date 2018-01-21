China's Ministry of Defence blasts US "Cold War" thinking

Published on Friday, the 2018 US policy stated that "inter-state strategic competition and not terrorism, is now the primary concern in US national security."



It also identified China as "a strategic competitor using predatory economics to intimidate its neighbours while militarizing features in the South China Sea.”



Speaking to the state-run news agency Xinhua over the weekend, Ren Guoqiang, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defence, sharply criticised the new policy which he called "Cold War thinking" and a "zero-sum" game.

"China has steadfastly taken the path of peaceful development and followed defensive national defence policies," Ren told Xinhua.



He also said it was China’s "sovereign right" to deploy its military in the South China Sea and that "certain countries do not want to see peace" there and instead insist on "intensifying their own military deployment and presence there."

Earlier this week, Beijing also said the US was stuck in a "Cold War" mindset following its 20-nation North Korea summit. The Vancouver-based meeting co-hosted with Canada did not include China.