In New York, tourists left high and dry as Statue of Liberty shuts down

The National Park Service announced on Friday afternoon that it would close the historic statue and nearby Ellis Island to visitors if Congress failed to reach a funding deal by midnight.



Apparently, not everyone got the word.



“If they knew it was being shut down, they should have told us,” said Amparo Mendez, 17.



The Argentine exchange student came to Battery Park at the southern tip of Manhattan with a friend, having purchased tickets online last week to visit the statue and Ellis Island.

“We came with the notion to see the Statue of Liberty, and it’s not the same to see it from here,” said her 16-year-old friend, Brunella Pettoroso, looking out at the majestic, green-tinged statue, a symbol of American democracy.



Neither of them were aware of the government shutdown, and when the Washington deadlock was explained to them, Mendez rolled her eyes.

“We’re not coming back,” Pettoroso said.



In Washington, open-air parks and monuments remained open despite the shutdown. On the National Mall, thousands of protesters gathered for the second annual Women’s March, staged on the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Smithsonian Institution was open as well, but its museums and the National Zoo will close on Monday if lawmakers still have not reached a deal, it said in a statement.



Dallas Kay, 26, a restaurant worker from Bend, Oregon, arrived at the Lincoln Memorial just after dawn on Saturday. He said he hoped for a quick resolution of the dispute, especially to keep national monuments and parks open.

“These monuments and parks belong to the people,” he said. “Them getting shut down is a travesty.”