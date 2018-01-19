Tensions rise as new inmate attack fuels French prison strikes

The scuffles at the huge Fleury-Merogis prison just south of Paris came as unions were pressing a fourth day of strikes across France sparked by a string of attacks on guards.

The latest came in Borgo on the island of Corsica on Friday when three inmates attacked two guards with a knife.

One of the guards was seriously wounded in the throat but neither officer is in a life-threatening condition, said public prosecutor Caroline Tharot.

A police operation was underway to apprehend the inmate suspected of wielding the weapon after he barricaded himself in a cell, according to a source close to the inquiry.

Two other attacks followed in less than a week, prompting guards to launch a nationwide strike calling for improved security at often overcrowded prisons.

The Corsica attack led union officials to call off talks they have been holding with the justice ministry since Tuesday.

"The talks are suspended while we manage this situation," Jean-Francois Forget, head of the prisons section of the UFAP-UNSA union, told AFP.