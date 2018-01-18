May, Macron to discuss security, migration at Britain-France summit

The two countries will also announce a package of agreements for Britain to help France on terrorism and other "shared threats," cooperation against "immigration crime," humanitarian aid in Africa, and French troops joining a British military deployment in Estonia, May's office said.



"Today's summit will underline that we remain committed to defending our people and upholding our values as liberal democracies in the face of any threat, whether at home or abroad," May said ahead of the talks.



Britain is preparing to leave the European Union but "this does not mean that [it] is leaving Europe," she said.

In Paris, sources at the Elysee Palace said May and Macron will also announce a "new form of cooperation that will complement the Le Touquet agreement," which covers border controls across the English Channel between north-western France and south-eastern Britain.



Macron is expected to ask Britain to help with the economic development of Calais, the French channel port that has been a magnet for migrants trying to reach Britain.