MPs approve landmark Brexit bill

The House of Commons voted by a majority of 29 to approve the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, which repeals the 1972 law that made Britain a member of the European Union and transfers four decades of EU rules onto the British statute books.



"This bill is essential for preparing the country for the historic milestone of withdrawing from the European Union," Brexit Secretary David Davis told MPs ahead of the vote.



"It ensures that on day one, we'll have a statue book that works, delivering a smooth and orderly exit desired by people, businesses across the United Kingdom and being delivered by this government."



However, the unelected upper House of Lords may insist on further changes when peers begin their scrutiny on January 30, while ministers still face opposition from the devolved Scottish and Welsh administrations.

The bill is only one of several that Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government must pass to prepare Britain for its withdrawal from the EU in March 2019.